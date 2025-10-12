<p>New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has said that India needs an education system that reflects the rich diversity of the country and should not become a "privilege for a few", saying it is the very foundation of freedom.</p>.<p>Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, also said India needs to build an alternative manufacturing system and a partnership with the US or Peru could be the way forward.</p>.<p>In an interaction with students at the Pontifical Catholic University of Peru and the University of Chile, the Congress leader held an "insightful dialogue" focused on education, democracy and geopolitics.</p>.<p>"India needs to build an alternative manufacturing system that thrives in a democratic setup. Thus, a partnership with Peru or the US could be the way forward," the Congress quoted Gandhi on its official X handle, while sharing a video of his conversation with students in South America.</p>.BJP calls Rahul Gandhi 'videshi nayak, hypocrite over police case against Telangana Congress leader.<p>"When it comes to education, it begins with curiosity and the freedom to think openly and ask questions without any fear or constraints—political or social. Education must not become a privilege for a few because it is the very foundation of freedom. India needs an education system that fosters a scientific temper, encourages critical thinking, and reflects the rich diversity of our nation," Gandhi said.</p>.<p>The Congress said Gandhi visited the Pontifical Catholic University of Peru and the University of Chile and had an engaging conversation with the students.</p>.<p>"The insightful dialogue focused on education, democracy and geopolitics and how India needs to carve its way forward in the multipolar world today," the party said.</p>.<p>Gandhi was on a week-long visit to Columbia, Brazil, Peru and Chile.</p>