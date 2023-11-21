Bengaluru: 7 more buses on 3 metro feeder routes on Green Line

Bengaluru: The Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) on Monday introduced seven additional buses on three metro feeder routes.
MF-23E: Jalahalli Metro Station to MS Palya via Chikkabanavar, Ganigarahalli and Guni Agrahara. Three buses will ply on this route.
The first bus from the Jalahalli Metro Station will be at 7.15 am and the last at 9.10 pm. The first bus from MS Palya will start at 6.30 am and the last at 8.20 am.
MF-27: Jalahalli Metro Station to Makali via Bagalagunte, Acharya College and Alur. Three buses will ply on this route. The first bus from the Jalahalli Metro Station will start at 6.25 am and the last at 7.50 pm. The first bus from Makali will be at 7.15 am and the last at 8.40 pm.
MF-25: 8th Mile to Thippenahalli via Nagasandra. One bus will ply on this route. The first bus from 8th Mile will start at 7 am and the last at 8.30 pm. The first bus from Thippenahalli will be at 7.20 am and the last at 8.50 pm.
Madavara to E-City
The BMTC also introduced a new bus service from Madavara to Electronics City via NICE Road. This route is called 8C.
The first bus from Madavara will start at 6.40 am and the last at 8.30 pm. In the return direction, the first bus will be 7.10 am and the last at 8 pm.
Other services
The BMTC said it also introduced the following new bus services on non-air-conditioned (Bengaluru Saarige) routes.
515A: Ullal Satellite Town to Yeshwantpur TTMC via Muddaihanapalya, Andrahalli, Peenya 2nd Stage and Jalahalli Cross. Eight buses will ply on this route.
The first bus from Ullal Satellite Town starts at 5.15 am and the last at 8.55 pm. In the return direction, the first bus is at 5.30 am and the last at 8.55 pm.
507G: KR Puram to Bagalur via Tin Factory, Kasturinagar, Babusapalya, Hennur Cross, Kothanur and Kannur. One bus has been deployed on this route.
The first bus from KR Puram is at 8.40 am and the last at 4.55 pm. In the return direction, the first bus is at 7.20 am and the last at 3.35 pm.
290EH: Shivajinagar Bus Station to Yelahanka 5th Phase via Kogilu, Agrahara Layout, Thirumenahalli Cross and Nagawara. Two buses will run on this route.
The first bus from Shivajinagar is at 8.25 am and the last at 8.05 pm. From Yelahanka 5th Phase, the first bus is at 6.55 am and the last at 6.30 pm.