Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

9-day European film fest in Bengaluru begins on November 7

The festival opens with ‘Happy’, an Austrian film by Sandeep Kumar.
Last Updated : 07 November 2025, 00:20 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 07 November 2025, 00:20 IST
Bengaluru newsFilm festivalMetrolife

Follow us on :

Follow Us