<p class="bodytext">Bengaluru will play host to the 30th edition of the European Union Film Festival (EUFF) from November 7 to 15. The festival, organised by the Delegation of the European Union to India in collaboration with the embassies of EU member states, will take place across three venues.</p>.<p class="bodytext">This year’s edition celebrates “hope, courage and creativity” through 24 acclaimed films in 25 languages. The festival opens with ‘Happy’, an Austrian film by Sandeep Kumar, alongside others such as ‘Matters of the Heart’ (Denmark), ‘Julie Keeps Quiet’ (Belgium), ‘The Trap’ (Bulgaria), ‘Pelican’ (Croatia), ‘The Missile’ (Finland), ‘Holy Cow’ (France) and ‘Behind the Haystacks’ (Greece).</p>.<p class="bodytext">Festival curator Artur Zaborski said nearly half the films screened this year are directed by women, a development that “will strongly resonate in India”. </p>.<p class="bodytext"><span class="italic">EUFF, November 7-15, at Goethe-Institut/Max Mueller Bhavan, Alliance Française de Bangalore and Suchitra Film Society. Entry free. For details, visit euffindia.com.</span></p>