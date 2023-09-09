9-year-old boy injured after school van topples in Bengaluru

A child was injured on Friday morning after a school van toppled near the busy Devagowda petrol pump in southern Bengaluru.
Banashankari traffic police said that the accident occurred around 9:15 am at the Kittur Rani Chennamma Circle when the speeding van suddenly turned right at the junction and rammed into a yellow-board Toyota Innova taxi.
The taxi had just moved ahead after the green signal and was not at fault, police added. The van, ferrying seven students of the Carmel School in Padmanabhanagar, toppled when the driver lost control.
The nine-year-old boy, who sustained injuries to his hand, was treated at the outpatient ward of a nearby hospital. He has been discharged.
Following a complaint by the taxi driver, Banashankari traffic police have filed a case against the van driver.