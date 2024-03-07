A home for young boys with big dreams

Bhojagade Venkata Rao was tired. The nine-year-old had walked to Bengaluru all the way from his village near Maddur. He sat down to rest for just a while. The next morning, a surprised householder found the lad sleeping on his doorstep. When he heard that Venkata Rao was looking for work, the merchant employed him in his silk yarn shop. So goes the family legend of how an impecunious Bhojagade Venkata Rao came to Bengaluru in the 1850s and eventually became a successful businessman.