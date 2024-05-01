A new meetup for group games

GamesBlr is held once or twice a month on weekends. It operates on a pay-what-you-like model. Over four hours, attendees engage in ice-breaker activities, board games, and improvised versions of party games in groups. “No trophies, only peals of laughter — that’s what I offer,” says Yogesh Suresh, the host. The 27-year-old held the first session last September. It saw a turnout of 36 people. Since then, the sessions have been held at different venues in the city and footfalls have ranged from 10 to 25, with a repeat rate of 25%. “Most participants are in the 24-34 age group,” he says.