AAP demands completion of community hall in Bengaluru's Jayanagar

<p>Bengaluru: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday urged the BBMP to complete the construction of a community hall in Bismillah Nagar, Jayanagar, which has been stopped halfway.</p>.<p>Party volunteers submitted a representation to civic officials. </p>.<p>Work on the community hall has been stalled for the last four years.</p>.BBMP ignores rain to asphalt Jayanagar roads; experts question durability.<p>“As the BBMP does not have councillors, the issue has never reached officials. The civic body must complete the hall as it will hep poor people in organising marriages, birthdays, etc. The premises has been turned into a dumping ground for garbage,” the AAP said. </p>.<p>Jayanagar MLA CK Ramamurthy reportedly pointed out that the BBMP has not released funds to complete the work. </p>