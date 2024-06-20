Bengaluru: Activists urge govt to form domestic workers’ taskforce  

Bengaluru: The domestic workers’ rights union marked International Domestic Workers Day by urging the government to establish a task force and grievance redressal mechanism specifically for domestic workers.
Representatives from the union issued a statement on Wednesday, highlighting the challenges faced by the community.
“The worsening economic conditions are driving widespread migration and increasing the number of women turning to domestic work. Despite their essential contributions to the GDP, these women often endure exploitative conditions without legal protection,” the statement said.
In addition to calling for a dedicated task force and grievance redressal mechanism, the union demanded adoption of the C189 convention to pave the way for national legislation.
They also advocated for a dedicated helpline to address mistreatment by employers and Residents Welfare Associations (RWAs), immediate establishment of a Domestic Workers Welfare Board, and formation of tripartite boards to oversee employment, wages, working conditions (including safety and occupational health), and social security.
These measures aim to address evolving dynamics between employers and domestic workers.
Published 19 June 2024, 22:49 IST