FAR law could cramp Bengaluru further, activists worry

According to Kathyayini Chamaraj, activist and writer, it would be wise to instead focus on boosting investment in other parts of Karnataka. “Bengaluru is bursting at the seams already. We are facing several other issues caused by climate change. Should the attempt be to enable more citizens to come to Bengaluru? Or should we distribute investment to other cities so that development becomes more widespread across

Karnataka?” she asks. She is concerned that, “it is becoming a pattern in government to allegedly ‘raise resources for development’ by allowing citizens to go beyond the restrictions placed by law”.