Ad agency removes LED boards after a court order

Bengaluru: A private advertising agency, which had put up about 1,560 unipole LED boards on footpaths and medians, started removing the panels and the structures on Saturday. The development follows a ruling by the High Court of Karnataka which refused to stay the seven-day notice issued by the BBMP to remove the hoardings.
In an article dated August 20, DH had also written about the LED structures causing inconvenience to pedestrians. Workers were seen removing the LED panels in places such as Indiranagar, Anil Kumble Circle etc. The metal structures were completely removed at Hudson circle junction where the BBMP is headquartered.
Last week, the BBMP ordered the removal of all advertising boards erected on footpaths and public roads within seven days. The notice was served after Signpost India Pvt Ltd had installed the hoardings without taking prior permission from BBMP’s chief commissioner. The civic body had however offered to provide alternative advertising locations as the agency had built 400 police kiosks under public private partnership (PPP) model.
Challenging the BBMP’s notice, the advertising agency had, however, approached the High Court for relief. While refusing to stay the removal notice, the court offered an opportunity to the agency to approach the vacation bench if necessary.
