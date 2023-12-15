Adequate security in place at Vidhana Soudha; plan to enhance safety using technology

Bengaluru: After the major security breach in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, the Bengaluru city police on Thursday reiterated that adequate security measures are in place in Vidhana Soudha, the seat of the state legislature, and the Vikasa Soudha. The police said they are planning to bring in new technology-based solutions.
Speaking with DH, Bengaluru Police Commissioner B Dayananda said that Vidhana Soudha security is overseen by a Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP)-ranked officer and strict protocols are in place.
“Apart from police staff, marshals are also present to take care of the security in the Assembly hall during the session,” Dayananda said.
“Strict protocol is followed as to who will be allowed inside when the session is on. We have also reworked the protocol based on past breaches to ensure that such incidents are not repeated.”
A strict vigil was maintained at the entrances of the Vidhana Soudha and Vikasa Soudha on Thursday following the Parliament security breach, where six people were arrested for releasing smoke-filled canisters and raising slogans.
Security was also beefed up at the Suvarna Vidhana Soudha in Belagavi where the winter session is underway.
Tech-based solutions
Dayananda said that police were actively working on a plan to enhance security using technology-based solutions following a few meetings with Legislative Assembly Speaker UT Khader.
“It will be done keeping in mind the smooth movement of attendees is facilitated,” the senior officer said. “There should be no inconvenience to the visitors and at the same time, security should also not be compromised.”
Another senior officer, who wished to remain anonymous, said that some of the proposals included installing more cameras, scanners and access-control machines.
“Some of the baggage scanners may have to be replaced,” the officer told DH. “There are also proposals to install image-processing software and the latest high-tech cameras.”
The officer said that generally there are over 200 personnel deployed at the Vidhana Soudha and Vikasa Soudha premises, and during the sessions, the deployment would be more.
“Apart from police personnel, there are personnel from the Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP) and D-SWAT teams from the Internal Security Division (ISD) manning the premises. There is no shortage of staff as of now and regular securities audits are also held.”
Recent breaches
July 10: Knife-like fruit cutter found inside a government employee's bag by security staff.
July 7: Thipperudrappa, 72, breached the protocol, sat on an MLA's chair and briefly attended the Budget session.