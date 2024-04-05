Aerators cut water flow by 75%

With the BWSSB extending the deadline to instal aerators to April 7, Metrolife spoke to some experts on how they work.
They come at around Rs 50 a piece and can be retrofitted on most taps, says Ganesh Shanbhag, a water conservation expert. There are different kinds of aerators. They must be bought after taking into account multiple factors, such as the floor level one’s house is located on and plumbing fixtures in the property. Pressure compensating aerators (PCA) are one of the most common options, Shanbhag shares.
Retrofitting taps with aerators cut the flow rate to 1/4th. When water goes through an aerator, it mixes with air but the impact is the same. “Most taps dissipate 8-12 litres of water a minute. Using aerators helps bring that number down to 3 litres per minute,” Shanbhag shares.
Shanbhag notes that over 50 years ago, consumption of water was 27-50 litres per capita per day (LPCD). In 2024, that number stands at 250 LPCD in Bengaluru. The ideal number is 135 LPCD.
Why is the number so high in Bengaluru, he asks. “People are unaware where the water is coming from and they have a false belief that we have an abundant supply,” he states.
He reveals that the Indian Plumbing Association has written to the Ministry of Jal Shakti to make taps with aerators the norm. “It is under review. It will take some time but it will come into effect,” he adds.
Bengaluru-based Suresh Prakash has been on a mission to make aerators a part of every household since 2016. In his apartment building, located on Bannerghatta Road, he has helped bring down water consumption from 700 litres per day to 564 litres per day. He hopes it will cut down to 450 litres per day in the next two weeks.
“Over consumption of water also contributes to blockage of sewage lines. And in apartments on lower floors, the tap spindles have to be replaced every few months due to the high water pressure. Aerators help solve all these problems,” Prakash explains.
(Published 04 April 2024, 23:09 IST)