Aero India: Bengaluru to host Asia's biggest air show in February 2025

<p>The Union <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ministry-of-defence">ministry of defence</a> is all set to host the biennial air show Aero India early next year in Bengaluru.</p><p>Bengaluru, India's silicon city, has been hosting the globally-acclaimed Aero India show since the second edition in 1998.</p><p>The five-day Aero India 2025 event will be held at Indian Air Force (IAF)'s Yelahanka airbase from February 10 to 14.</p>.India exporting military hardware to over 90 countries; defence production at all-time high: Rajnath Singh.<p>Aero India is organised by armed forces and multiple agencies of Ministry of Defence including Department of Defence Production, Indian Air Force, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), Department of Space, and the Union Civil Aviation Ministry.</p><p>IAF's Sukhoi, Suryakiran aerobatic fighter jet team, and Sarang helicopter teams are expected to perform at Aero India 2025.</p>.<p>Last year, major aviation companies from the US, France, Israel, Russia and Europe such as Airbus, Boeing, Dassault Aviation, Lockheed Martin, Israel Aerospace Industry, BrahMos Aerospace, HC Robotics, SAAB, Safran, Rolls Royce, participated in Aero Show 2023.</p><p>In 2023, for the first time ever, United States Air Force performed aerial show with fifth generation fighter jet-- Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II in Bengaluru.</p><p>US and France aviation firms Boeing and Dassault Aviation, the makers of are F-16/18 and Rafale jets, respectively, are eyeing for multi-billion dollar fighter jet deals from the Indian government.</p> .IAF plans early induction of Rafale combat jet.<p>Public Sector Units and home grown companies such as Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), Bharat Forge Limited, Bharat Dynamics Limited and Larsen & Toubro were among the major exhibitors at Aero India 2023.</p><p>Besides IAF, HAL, the makers of Tejas fighter jets will try to score deals with developing countries of the Middle East, South America and Southeast Asian countries.</p>.More assembly lines needed on Tejas LCA, says IAF chief; HAL looks at fresh deadline for deliveries.<p>During the Aero India 2023 edition, for the first time, HAL signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Response Plus Holdings, a UAE-based medical service provider for export of helicopter platforms for emergency services.</p>