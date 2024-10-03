Home
Aero India: Bengaluru to host Asia's biggest air show in February 2025

The five-day Aero India 2025 event will be held at Indian Air Force (IAF)'s Yelahanka airbase, Bengaluru.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 03 October 2024, 08:12 IST

Aero India 2025 teaser.

Aero India 2025 teaser.

Credit: Aero India/X

Published 03 October 2024, 08:12 IST
