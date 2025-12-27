<p>Bengaluru: A foreign national lodged at the Central Prison allegedly attempted to assault staff and threatened them with dire consequences during a surprise search for mobile phones.</p>.<p>Congolese national Lokonab Lodga Emmanuel (33) allegedly turned aggressive, abused jail staff, and attempted to obstruct a surprise inspection of barrack number 23 in the hospital division around 10 pm on December 24.</p>.<p>He reportedly issued threats that he would complain to the National Human Rights Commission against jail officials and attempted to assault staff after a Redmi handset was seized from his possession. He also allegedly assaulted other inmates and provoked group clashes. The inspection followed specific inputs about inmates possessing mobile phones. Senior jail officer Paramesh HA has filed a complaint in this regard at the Parappana Agrahara police station. The situation was brought under control without any injuries, the complaint added.</p>.Chaos in Bengaluru women's jail: Foreign inmates attempt assault on central prison's staff .<p>Police are probing how the mobile phone was smuggled into the jail and whether any staff members or external persons were involved.</p>.<p>Emmanuel, a habitual offender, was arrested by the KG Halli police in an NDPS case.</p>