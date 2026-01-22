After CBD, 9 North Bengaluru roads to come under pay-and-park system

<p>Bengaluru: At least nine roads in Hebbal and Yelahanka New Town are set to be brought under a pay-and-park system.</p>.<p>The Bengaluru North City Corporation (BNCC) has identified the stretches where parking fees will be levied and has floated tenders to appoint agencies to manage the system.</p>.<p>According to sources, the roads were shortlisted based on traffic volume, availability of parking space and issues caused by haphazard parking.</p>.<p>The agency that wins the contract will be responsible for managing parking operations as well as towing vehicles parked in no-parking zones.</p>.<p>"We have provided maps clearly marking the designated parking areas. The contractor will mark parking bays using thermoplastic paint and is authorised to tow vehicles parked outside these bays within the notified jurisdiction,” a senior official said.</p>.TCS board approves up to Rs 16k-cr share buyback plan.<p>Parking fees have been capped at Rs 30 per hour for four-wheelers and Rs 15 per hour for two-wheelers. Towing charges of Rs 650 for two-wheelers and Rs 1,000 for four-wheelers can be levied if vehicles are parked outside designated areas.</p>.<p>A day pass will cost Rs 75 for two-wheelers and Rs 150 for four-wheelers, while monthly passes have been fixed at Rs 1,500 and Rs 3,000, respectively.</p>.<p>The BNCC has also mandated the installation of at least one CCTV camera every 200 metres. Digital variable message signboards at the entry and exit of each road will display the number of parking slots available.</p>.<p>All parking-related data, including occupancy, payments and violations, will be fed into a digital system for monitoring, reporting and audit by the BNCC.</p>.<p>Earlier, the Bengaluru Central City Corporation had announced a similar pay-and-park system on 23 roads in the Central Business District.</p>.<p>Although the state government approved Parking Policy 2.0 a few years ago, it is yet to be fully implemented.</p>.<p><span class="bold">Roads identified </span></p>.<p>Tank Bund Road</p>.<p>Taralabalu Road</p>.<p>Bhoopasandra Main Road</p>.<p>Major Akshaya Girish Kumar Road (1st 'A' Main Road, 13th 'A' Main Road)</p>.<p>Sandeep Unnikrishnan Road (3rd 'A' Cross Road, 3rd 'B' Cross Road, 15th 'A' cross, 16th 'B' Cross Road)</p>