Air India Express launches daily direct flights from Bengaluru to Vijayawada, Indore

The airline said the new daily flight in the Bengaluru-Vijayawada route will depart from Bengaluru at 4:05 pm and reach Vijayawada at 5:40 pm. It will take off from Vijayawada at 6:10 pm for a scheduled arrival in Bengaluru at 7:50 pm.