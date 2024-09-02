Air India Express launches daily direct flights from Bengaluru to Vijayawada, Indore

Bengaluru: Air India Express will operate two new daily direct flights connecting Bengaluru to Vijayawada and Indore, from September 1.
The Bengaluru-Indore flight departs from Bengaluru at 11.10 am and reaches Indore at 1 pm. From Indore, the flight takes off at 1.30 pm and reaches Bengaluru at 3.30 pm.
The airline said the new daily flight in the Bengaluru-Vijayawada route will depart from Bengaluru at 4:05 pm and reach Vijayawada at 5:40 pm. It will take off from Vijayawada at 6:10 pm for a scheduled arrival in Bengaluru at 7:50 pm.
On Sunday, Air India Express also added Agartala as their 32nd domestic destination and introduced daily direct flights connecting Agartala to Guwahati and Kolkata. The airline has also added daily connectivity between Hyderabad and Guwahati.
Air India Express operates 376 weekly flights from Bengaluru, connecting the city directly to 24 domestic and one international destination, Abu Dhabi.
