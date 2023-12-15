Airport art display celebrates Kannada culture

Panoramic photographs of trees have been placed in each of the three vestibules at the terminal. A piece titled ‘Flights of wonder’ has been installed in the domestic arrivals area. The 7.5X15 feet artwork is by Ravikumar Kashi and features bird formations or murmurations. It is made with lightweight wood, lacquer and plywood. It invokes the emotion of adbhuta or wonder, in keeping with their naurasa theme.