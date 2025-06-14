<p>Bengaluru: Verbal and mental abuse remains a major problem for senior citizens in Bengaluru, officials at the Bengaluru Urban Elders Helpline confirm.</p>.<p>Between April 2024 and March 2025, the helpline saw a rise in formal written complaints from women about verbal abuse, to 73 from 43 the previous year.</p>.<p>Overall, the helpline noted more calls and walk-in complaints from women, said Swati Bhandary, associate director of Nightingale's Medical Trust.</p>.Bengaluru: 88% seniors offline, HelpAge urges action .<p>"I do not believe this is an indicator of an increase in abuse faced by women. The atrocities have remained the same; it is just that more women are willing to speak up now," she told DH.</p>.<p>Last year, the helpline received 174 written complaints from women, covering verbal, mental, and physical abuse. Annually, the helpline receives between 13,000 to 15,000 complaints via calls and walk-in visits: however, only about 300 results in written complaints.</p>.<p>Most complaints, irrespective of gender, involve abuse by family members regarding property and finance. Over the past three years, cases of abuse and harassment by sons, daughters-in-law, or both remain the highest, Swati said. This is followed by cases involving non-family members like neighbours.</p>.<p>"In cases where possible, we try to involve elders and family members for counselling," Swati stated, adding that three to four sessions typically achieve resolution.</p>.<p>When counselling is not an option, police intervention is advised. The past year saw 90 cases referred to the police, and 55 to the Lok Adalat.</p>.<p><strong>New legal advisor on board</strong></p>.<p>In 2024, the Elders Helpline hired a full-time, free legal advisor. Between April 2024 and March 2025, 139 cases, mainly concerning abuse and lack of care, required legal assistance.</p>.<p><strong>Increasing mental health issues</strong></p>.<p>City-based psychologists are observing a rise in mental health issues among the elderly.</p>.<p>In 2025, clinical psychologist Gayathri N has taken on 13 patients, aged between 65 and 75.</p>.<p>"This is surprising as, in 2023 and 2024, I only had about four to six senior citizens as patients. More elders are now walking in with concerns about depression and anxiety," she told <em>DH.</em></p>.<p>Psychotherapist and counsellor Kala Balasubramanian has also noted an increase in visits by senior citizens dealing with loneliness and depression.</p>.<p><strong>Reach out</strong> </p>.<p>Elders helpline<br>1090/080-23352833</p>.<p>Elder Line (Karnataka) <br>14567</p>