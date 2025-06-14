Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Bengaluru: Alarming rise in verbal abuse complaints from city's senior citizens

Between April 2024 and March 2025, the helpline saw a rise in formal written complaints from women about verbal abuse, to 73 from 43 the previous year.
Asra Mavad
Last Updated : 13 June 2025, 22:59 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 June 2025, 22:59 IST
India NewsBengaluruSenior citizens

Follow us on :

Follow Us