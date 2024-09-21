Alert cops steer BMTC bus to safety after driver suffers heart attack

Bengaluru: Alert police officers saved the life of a BMTC bus driver who suffered a heart attack while on duty on Wednesday afternoon.
Dinesh, the driver of BMTC bus (KA 51 AJ 6905) and operating on the KBS-3E route, experienced severe chest pain and discomfort near the Shantinagar Double Road Junction. At the time, the bus was carrying 45 passengers.
Halasuru Gate traffic police ASI Raghu and a constable noticed the bus slowing down and obstructing traffic.
The station inspector said the officers quickly jogged up to the bus and noticed Dinesh clutching his chest. They requested him to open the doors and, with assistance from the public, engaged the handbrake and safely moved the bus to the side of the road.
The driver was immediately transferred to an auto-rickshaw and rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment, potentially saving his life.
Published 20 September 2024, 21:38 IST