<p>Bengaluru: The Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) plans to expand its capacity to house stray dogs by establishing more dog pounds across the city.</p>.<p>Following a series of stray dog attacks, Chief Commissioner M Maheshwar Rao admitted that the civic body lacks sufficient facilities to shelter strays. To improve the condition, Rao sought help from animal welfare enthusiasts.</p>.<p>"If anyone can provide us space to set up dog pounds on the city's outskirts, it would be helpful. We are also identifying one acre of land in each corporation zone to house dogs after they are neutered. This will also help contain aggressive dogs," he said.</p>.<p>Rao added that limited space has slowed down the Animal Birth Control (ABC) programme. The civic body is also working to address the shortage of anti-rabies vaccines and is coordinating with health officials.</p>.<p>In addition, the GBA is setting up an animal crematorium.</p>