Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Greater Bengaluru Authority plans new dog pounds; acknowledges facility shortage 

The civic body is also working to address the shortage of anti-rabies vaccines and is coordinating with health officials.
Last Updated : 07 November 2025, 22:44 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 07 November 2025, 22:44 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsstray dogGBA

Follow us on :

Follow Us