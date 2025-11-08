<p>Bengaluru: After the success of the ‘kasa kiosk’ initiative at Adugodi, the Bengaluru Solid Waste Management Limited (BSWML) will establish 60 more kiosks across the city.</p>.<p>These kiosks will allow residents to deposit waste at any time of the day, eliminating the need to wait for the morning auto-tipper collection. Officials said the move aims to curb roadside dumping and reduce the number of black spots in the city.</p>.<p>“The kiosks are planned at strategic points close to black spots,” a senior BSWML official said.</p>.All potholes in Bengaluru to be filled by November 10: GBA.<p>In addition, BSWML will prepare a ward-level dashboard to track the type and quantity of waste generated, said GBA Commissioner M Maheshwar Rao.</p>.<p>“We need to know how much wet waste, segregated waste, and other types of waste are generated at the ward level. This will help us monitor the situation better and keep the public informed,” he said.</p>.<p>Rao admitted that collection and segregation facilities need improvement and added that steps are being taken to strengthen the system.</p>