<p>Bengaluru: The state government’s scheme to convert 'B' khata properties into 'A' khata has received a poor response, with only 1,169 applications filed in the first week of its launch.</p>.<p>The scheme, which opened on November 1 and will remain open for 100 days, aims to regularise 7.5 lakh properties. Officials believe the decision to charge 5% of the property’s guidance value as a conversion fee has deterred many applicants.</p>.<p>Meanwhile, 7.9 lakh applications have been received for e-khata registration, of which 7.83 lakh have already been approved.</p>.Explained | 'B' khata to 'A' khata conversion scheme in Bengaluru.<p>GBA Commissioner M Maheshwar Rao said earlier technical glitches in the e-khata process have been fixed. “Like any new system, this might have faced initial problems, but they have been addressed, and applications are now being processed faster,” he said.</p>.<p>To encourage more citizens to apply for e-khata and khata conversion, the GBA plans to conduct khata camps across the city.</p>