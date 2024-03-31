April 7 new deadline to install aerators in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) has extended the deadline to install aerators till April 7.
Considering the water crisis in the city, the BWSSB mandated the use of aerators for taps in the said establishments.
The establishments were given 10 days between March 21 and 31 to abide by the rule. The deadline has now been extended until April 7.
Those who fail to abide by the rule by April 7 will be fined Rs 5,000 along with a 50 per cent reduction in their water supply.
The punishment has been declared by using the powers vested with the board under Sections 53 and 109 of the BWSSB Act, 1964.
The aerators are said to bring down water consumption by increasing the pressure of water flow from taps. They are capable of bringing down the consumption by 60%-85%, the BWSSB had said.
(Published 30 March 2024, 23:46 IST)