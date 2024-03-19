JOIN US
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Archdiocese of Bangalore to observe fast on Friday   

Archbishop Rev Dr Peter Machado, who is also the president of the Karnataka Regional Bishop's Conference, said prayer and fasting is the most powerful and effective means to pursue the path of truth, non-violence, justice, and reconciliation.
Last Updated 18 March 2024, 23:12 IST

Bengaluru: The Archdiocese of Bangalore said it would observe a fast on Friday, and would pray for peace and harmony in the country.

Archbishop Rev Dr Peter Machado, who is also the president of the Karnataka Regional Bishop's Conference, said prayer and fasting is the most powerful and effective means to pursue the path of truth, non-violence, justice, and reconciliation.

"Despite the tremendous advances in the scientific, technological, economic and other fields, which have made the country to be acknowledged as an economic power in the world, there are reasons for grave concern," the press note said, pointing to the "weakening" of democratic institutions, including the federal structure, investigating agencies and constitutional bodies.

(Published 18 March 2024, 23:12 IST)
