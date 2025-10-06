<h2>Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 | Voting in two phases on November 6 and 11, counting on Nov 14</h2>.<p>Bihar will vote in two phases on November 6 and 11, in a crucial Assembly election that will decide whether Nitish Kumar-led coalition can return to power or RJD can return to helm the government for the first time in 20 years.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/elections/bihar/bihar-assembly-elections-2025-voting-in-two-phases-on-november-6-and-11-counting-on-nov-14-3754311">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Bid to throw shoes at Chief Justice B R Gavai inside Supreme Court; lawyer shouts 'Can't tolerate any insult to Sanatan'</h2>.<p>A lawyer on Monday made a bid to hurl shoes at Chief Justice of India (CJI) B R Gavai, creating commotion inside the courtroom.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/bid-to-throw-shoes-at-chief-justice-b-r-gavai-inside-supreme-court-lawyer-shouts-cant-tolerate-any-insult-to-sanatan-3754052">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Namma Metro to 'Basava Metro': Is Lingayat outreach behind CM Siddaramaiah's proposal?</h2>.<p>Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's announcement that he will put forward a proposal before the Centre to rename the Bengaluru metro rail project after the 12th-century social reformer Basavanna is being seen as yet another attempt by the Congress to woo the dominant Lingayat community, considered a traditional vote bank of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengalurus-namma-metro-to-basava-metro-is-lingayat-outreach-behind-cm-siddaramaiahs-proposal-3754028">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Baby boy dies after being run over by car in Bengaluru</h2>.<p>An 11-month-old baby died after being accidentally run over by a car here on Monday, police said. The deceased has been identified as Azaan, they said.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru/baby-boy-dies-after-being-run-over-by-car-in-bengaluru-3754372">Read more</a></p>.<h2>SIT to probe death of 14 children in Madhya Pradesh; Doctor held, ‘toxic’ cough syrup maker booked</h2>.<p>The Madhya Pradesh police have formed a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the death of 14 children in Chhindwara due to suspected renal failure, linked to the consumption of a “toxic” cough syrup, officials said.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/madhya-pradesh/sit-to-probe-death-of-14-children-in-madhya-pradesh-doctor-held-toxic-cough-syrup-maker-booked-3753893">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Brunkow, Ramsdell and Sakaguchi win 2025 Nobel medicine prize</h2>.<p>Scientists Mary Brunkow, Fred Ramsdell and Shimon Sakaguchi won the 2025 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine for "their discoveries concerning peripheral immune tolerance", the award-giving body said on Monday.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/brunkow-ramsdell-and-sakaguchi-win-2025-nobel-medicine-prize-3754248">Read more</a></p>.<h2>French government quits just hours after being appointed, deepening political crisis</h2>.<p>France's new Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu and his government resigned on Monday, hours after Lecornu announced his cabinet line-up, making it the shortest-lived in modern French history, driving stocks and the euro sharply lower.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/french-government-quits-just-hours-after-being-appointed-deepening-political-crisis-3754195">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Leh violence: Supreme Court issues notice to Centre, Ladakh UT over Sonam Wangchuk's detention</h2>.<p>The Supreme Court on Monday issued notice to the Centre, Union Territory of Ladakh, Superintendent of Jodhpur Central jail on a plea of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk’s wife Gitanjali Angmo against his detention under the National Security Act (NSA)...<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/ladakh/leh-violence-supreme-court-issues-notice-to-centre-ladakh-ut-over-sonam-wangchuks-detention-3753958">Read more</a></p>