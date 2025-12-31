Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

As Bengaluru counts down to New Year’s Eve, doctors warn of alcohol risks

Citing a Lancet study, Dr Naveen Thomas, paediatric surgeon and former director of Bangalore Baptist Hospital, warns that the consumption of alcohol impairs the brain’s frontal lobe functioning.
Last Updated : 30 December 2025, 22:13 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 30 December 2025, 22:13 IST
Bengaluru newsNew Year's EveMetrolife

Follow us on :

Follow Us