<p class="bodytext">The Bangalore International Centre (BIC), Domlur, is hosting an exhibition showcasing India's facial diversity. </p>.<p class="bodytext">Titled 'Faces', the show is on view until August 31, 11 am to 8 pm. Guided walkthroughs will be held daily at 6 pm. "It's the first nationwide archive that maps India's facial diversity alongside the many ways people live and work across the nation," said Kanika Gupta of People's Archive of Rural India (PARI), which is behind the initiative.</p>.<p class="bodytext">She added that mainstream media "often reduces India to familiar stereotypes; a handful of looks tied to broad regions". In contrast, the show features portraits spanning the country, "from farmers in Kerala to artisans in Nagaland, tea workers in Assam and shepherds in Rajasthan".</p>.<p class="bodytext">On the sidelines of the show, a panel discussion titled 'Growing India's Food: Crisis and Struggle' will be held on August 30 at 6.30 pm. On August 31 at 4 pm, a film titled 'Punishing the Professor' will be screened. It traces the life of Dr P Senrayaperumal, a Dalit hereditary performer-turned-academic.</p>.<p class="bodytext">These events are part of the 'Everyday FACES of Everyday People' series, presented in collaboration with PARI.</p>.<p class="bodytext"><span class="italic">Entry free. Visit bangaloreinternationalcentre.org for details.</span></p>