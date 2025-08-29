Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

This weekend, Bengaluru based group to perform musical featuring songs of Queen 

Titled ‘We will rock you’, the two-hour show is directed by Leila Alvares, who has been presenting musicals through her non-profit, Cause Foundation, for the last 28 years.
Last Updated : 28 August 2025, 22:02 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 28 August 2025, 22:02 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsMetrolife

Follow us on :

Follow Us