<p class="bodytext">This weekend, a Bengaluru-based group, will stage a popular jukebox musical featuring the songs of British rock band Queen. Titled 'We will rock you', the two-hour show is directed by Leila Alvares, who has been presenting musicals through her non-profit, Cause Foundation, for the last 28 years.</p>.<p class="bodytext">"To be honest, this musical was not my first choice. However, some of the actors I have been working with over the years are fans of the British band. I thought it would be a good way to appeal to the younger audience through their music," says Leila. </p>.<p class="bodytext">The play is a departure from the classics that Leila usually picks for her annual productions. Previously, she has presented musicals such as 'Joseph and the amazing technicolor dreamcoat', 'Fiddler on the roof', 'The Addams family', 'Grease' and 'My fair lady'. 'We will rock you' is a more recent play — the original West End production was first staged in 2002 and wrapped up in 2014. It briefly returned to the West End stage in 2023. The original is expected to make a comeback in 2026, so licences will not be given out from next year. "We thought it was the best time to present it here," she shares.</p>