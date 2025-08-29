<p class="bodytext">With Onam a week away, home-based businesses in Bengaluru are flooded with orders for the festive feast, known as Thiruvonam sadya or Onasadya.</p>.<p class="CrossHead">Kottayam spread</p>.<p class="bodytext">Mercy Philip, founder of Asher’s Kitchen, a home-based venture on Sarjapur Road, is offering a 31-dish sadya. “Our sadya is rooted in the traditions of Kottayam,” she says.</p>.<p class="bodytext">The spread includes aviyal (dish with mixed vegetables and coconut), kalan (yoghurt-based curry), pachadi (a savoury dish), sambar, rasam, plantain chips, chakka (jackfruit) chips, sharkkara varatti (fried banana in jaggery syrup), inji puli (ginger-tamarind relish) and pickles. Desserts feature parippu payasam and palada payasam.</p>.<p class="bodytext">This season, Mercy is seeing brisk orders from both young professionals and families.</p>.<p class="bodytext"><span class="italic">Bookings are open until September 2. WhatsApp to 70191 40265.</span></p>.<p class="CrossHead">Classics from the state</p>.<p class="bodytext">Rehana Ismail’s sadya will boast 18 classics from across Kerala. These include inji puli, mango pickle, beetroot pachadi, pineapple pachadi, sambar, rasam and cabbage thoran. Desserts will include ada payasam and chakkara payasam.</p>.<p class="bodytext">“Extra payasam can be ordered at an additional cost,” says the Hennur- based chef.</p>.<p class="bodytext">“Most of my customers last year were family and friends. Almost all of them have returned with repeat orders. Seeing the response, I have opened bookings for more people this year,” adds Rehana.</p>.<p class="bodytext"><span class="italic">Accepting orders until September 2. Call 95355 55005.</span></p>.<p class="CrossHead">Utharadam sadya</p>.<p class="bodytext">Kalavara, a home-based kitchen in B Narayanapura, is preparing Uthradam sadya. Onam is a 10-day festival and this sadya is served on the ninth day, which falls on September 4 this year.</p>.<p class="bodytext">While the Thiruvonam sadya is more elaborate, the Uthradam spread is a simpler version.</p>.<p class="bodytext">“We serve about 10 items, including koottu curry (a semi-dry mix of vegetables), mulaga pachadi (green chillies in tamarind and jaggery sauce), vadukapali pickle (made from large, sour lemon), and two payasams — palada and wheat pradaman. It is a proper Palakkad-style sadya, which means we don’t use garlic,” says Usha Vasudevan, who runs the kitchen<br />along with Malathi Murali and Devi Rajan.</p>.<p class="bodytext"><span class="italic">Bookings are open until August 30. Call 63620 59246.</span></p>