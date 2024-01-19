Avoid branding kids as ‘stupid’ during emotional turmoil: Expert

Bengaluru: Raising an alarm about emotional disturbances among children, Dr Chittaranjan Andrade, senior professor in the Department of Clinical Psycho-Pharmacology and Neurotoxicology at the National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences, said it can lead to intellectual disabilities.
Addressing a seminar on “Mental Health Challenges in Children and Adolescents” organised by DH Mastermind and DH in Education in Bengaluru on Thursday, Dr. Andrade mentioned that this emotional disturbance can significantly impact their academics.
“A child with emotional disturbances may struggle to handle academic challenges. Intellectual disability affects intellectual functioning, including learning, problem-solving, and judgment,” explained the doctor.
Andrade also cautioned against labelling children with negative words like “stupid.” Discussing various mental health conditions, the doctor noted that conduct disorder involves behaviours such as lying, stealing, aggressiveness, destructiveness, and breaking rules. Additionally, he mentioned conditions like anxiety, depression, obsessive-compulsive disorder, bipolar disorder, psychosis, drug use, screen addiction, and sex addiction.
The event saw the participation of principals, senior management, and counsellors from over 175 schools.