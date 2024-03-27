B'luru musicians weigh in on T M Krishna controversy

Bengaluru: The row over The Music Academy’s decision to honour T M Krishna with the title of Sangita Kalanidhi is reverberating in Bengaluru.
The Karnatik vocalist, a Magsaysay awardee, has been an outspoken critic of the music establishment, and has often argued for more inclusiveness.
In protest, Ranjani and Gayatri, Dushyanth Sridhar and some other musicians have pulled out of the academy’s annual music festival slated for December. Krishna will receive the award and preside over the sessions at the festival in Chennai.
‘He asks politically sensible questions’
As a practising Hindustani classical vocalist, I feel khayal music has seen tremendous Hindu-Muslim collaboration. In Karnatik music, there have been efforts to keep Karnatik music Brahminical, which Krishna has boldly addressed. It takes a lot of courage to do this. Some of the most famous performing artistes are lambasting Krishna for it. The letter by Murali, of The Music Academy, is a measured reply. Krishna is making politically sensible remarks. He has even spoken about sexism and patriarchy in Karnatik music.
— K S Vaishali, Hindustani vocalist
‘I commend those refusing to perform’
Krishna, while a talented musician, has sparked controversy by constantly criticising aspects of Karnatik music and Hindu traditions.
Karnatik music is rooted in lyrical expression, and Krishna’s critique of composers and traditions undermines its revered guru-shishya parampara. While he points out upper-caste dominance in Chennai’s Karnatik music scene, he unfairly singles out Karnatik music for its religious associations, ignoring similar roots in other classical traditions worldwide, like Christianity’s influence on Western classical music.
Reformation is necessary to address caste, gender, and regional biases, but it should not involve disparaging our roots, traditions, or senior musicians. I commend the musicians who have taken a stand against injustice by refusing to perform at the academy or by returning their awards, as it requires courage, conviction, and passion.
— Jyotsna Srikanth, Violinist and composer
‘I have observed the discrimination’
I have always appreciated Krishna’s bold opinions. He should’ve been honoured with the Sangita Kalanidhi 10 years ago. Some musicians have had problems with his principles for a long time. Where were they when there was a #metoo ‘apaswara’ in Karnatik music? Krishna is courageous enough to raise social and political questions. His books and articles tell us about many noteworthy things in music.
As the daughter of Veena Raja Rao, I have closely observed the discrimination in Karnatik music. My father, who guided nadaswara players often faced objections from some of his musician friends.
Caste dominance and discrimination are present everywhere. What is wrong in talking about them?
— R Poornima, Senior journalist and writer
‘Krishna can bring in alternative kutcheris’
This whole thing looks like a Brahmin family spat to me. I have great regard for Krishna but I don’t understand why he should accept the Sangita Kalanidhi. It is conservative for someone trying to change Karnatik music. Is he accepting it because he fears not being able to get back his kutcheris? Krishna is already in a much higher position and can bring in alternative kutcheris and forums, and decide who can perform and have access to the performances. Also, people other than Krishna have done groundbreaking work. Thousands of women have rebelled against this system.
— Rumi Harish, Musician and activist