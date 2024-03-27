B'luru musicians weigh in on T M Krishna controversy

This whole thing looks like a Brahmin family spat to me. I have great regard for Krishna but I don’t understand why he should accept the Sangita Kalanidhi. It is conservative for someone trying to change Karnatik music. Is he accepting it because he fears not being able to get back his kutcheris? Krishna is already in a much higher position and can bring in alternative kutcheris and forums, and decide who can perform and have access to the performances. Also, people other than Krishna have done groundbreaking work. Thousands of women have rebelled against this system.