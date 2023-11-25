Bengaluru police use AI-driven techniques to prevent crime

Bengaluru: The Bengaluru city police have introduced two advanced techniques — Preventive and Predictive Policing — both powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI).
The innovation aims to enhance crime prevention through timely alerts and warnings.
Implemented as part of the Bengaluru Safe City Project, the city will be under the watchful eye of 7,500 strategically placed cameras providing real-time visuals.
This 24/7 surveillance will be managed by a software, Command Control Communications and Computer 4 intelligence (C4i), connected to a central Command Control Centre, all equipped with AI, an official said.
Preventive Policing
In Preventive Policing, the police database is integrated into the software. When a history sheeter exhibits suspicious behaviour or is seen at an unusual hour, the cameras, utilising facial recognition, send signals to the server in the command centre.
The system analyses the activity, flags any suspicious behaviour, and notifies patrolling police, who are dispatched to the location promptly.
Moreover, C4i maps various crimes based on data such as geographical location, timing, and nature of incidents. The software identifies vulnerable areas, prompting the department to intensify policing in those locations.
Predictive Policing
The Predictive Policing aspect uses algorithms to anticipate potential crimes based on the data it analyses.
This enables the deployment of Hoysalas to specific locations where a crime is likely to occur.
Unlike Preventive Policing, this system relies on data received through the helpline number calls, ensuring a proactive approach to law enforcement.
Traffic support
The system's algorithms also incorporate traffic-related data, including riding without helmets, congested spots, and hotspots of traffic violations.