Ban on single-use plastic: BBMP issues fresh circular

Last Updated 08 September 2023, 21:07 IST

The BBMP on Friday issued a fresh circular instructing schools, colleges and temples to ensure that no single-use plastics are promoted on their premises. The use of plastic bags was banned in 2016. 

In the circular, the civic body instructed authorities to install boards and signages about the ban on single-use plastic. The BBMP has also requested them to educate the public on the adoption of alternatives such as cloth and paper bags. 

Pratibha R, Joint Commissioner, BBMP, said that the use of single-use plastic bags is a violation of multiple orders and it will attract penal action. 

(Published 08 September 2023, 21:07 IST)
BengaluruKarnatakaPollutionBBMP

