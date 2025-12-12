Bangalore Development Authority open house sees strong public turnout

<p>Bengaluru: Site allotments, compensations and alternative site requests were among the major issues addressed during the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) open house on Thursday.</p>.<p>Fifty tokens were issued to complainants who raised grievances on WhatsApp.</p>.<p>Each case was addressed by Commissioner P Manivannan and Chairman MLA NA Haris, who joined via video conference. The BDA holds grievance meetings every Thursday, addressing a different zone each week.</p>.<p>Gokul K, a complainant, said, "I bought a plot through auction in 2025, but found out later that it was already sold to someone else years ago. We are here to ask for a refund of the bank loan interest we have paid until now.”</p>.<p>Several complaints involved the Turahalli forest area, with pending No Objection Certificates (NOCs) from the forest department. The commissioner promised to address the issue internally and with the department, aiming for resolution by the next South Zone grievance meeting on January 8.</p>.WhatsApp number, email ID issued to complain about hate messages online.<p>Manivannan ordered compensations and refunds to be processed within 30 days, or the BDA would pay a fine to the complainant.</p>.<p>The open house drew positive public response, especially for complainants who had visited the BDA office for years without progress.</p>.<p>One complainant said, "I am a senior citizen, and I have been going around for years. We finally got a solution. We hope this programme continues and provides solutions to people like me.”</p>.<p>If a complainant misses the appointment, they must file the complaint again and wait for new allotments, the commissioner said.</p>.<p><span class="italic">WhatsApp number to submit your grievances: 9483166622.</span></p>