Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Bangalore Development Authority seeks exemption from RERA purview

"Schemes under the BDA Act are aimed at regulated urban growth by forming residential layouts and offering them to the public at affordable prices,” the Authority said.
Last Updated : 03 September 2025, 01:21 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 03 September 2025, 01:21 IST
Bengaluru newsReal EstateBangalore Development AuthorityRERA

Follow us on :

Follow Us