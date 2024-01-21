Bangalore University Library to get a makeover

Bengaluru: Bangalore University’s library on the Jnana Bharathi Campus will soon become a green habitat with authorities planning to grow 28,000 trees on a 10 acre space there.
This makeover at the Baba Saheb Dr Br Ambedkar Central Library at Jnana Bharathi campus includes a hanging library by utilising a banyan tree, digitisation of books available at the library and dedicated music zones, free Wi-Fi, an open air theater etc.
Sharing his vision about the makeover BR Radhakrishna, Librarian, Bangalore University said, “The idea is to provide a stress free reading environment for students and staff. The concept of the Library should be restricted to sitting within four walls.”
He said that there are over four lakh books and 65,000 E-Books available at the library.
“For additional access we have launched the M Library application to help the students prepare for various competitive examinations,” he added.