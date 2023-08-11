Bangalore University SC/ST PhD students get Apple MacBooks

Bangalore University (BU) on Wednesday distributed Apple MacBook laptops to SC/ST PhD scholars.
The free laptop scheme was put on hold for the last three years due to fund crunch.
A total of 171 students got the laptops at a cost of Rs 1.39 crore. Each laptop costs Rs 99,900. Funds for this are from the Scheduled Castes Sub-Plan and Tribal Sub-Plan (SCSP-TSP).
Higher Education Minister Dr MC Sudhakar said he has requested Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to release Rs 223 crore for various student-related schemes.
"As our government has implemented the five guarantees, it was decided to cut funds from all the departments under various schemes. But I have urged the chief minister to consider higher education as a special case and release Rs 223 crore for student welfare schemes. The CM has agreed in principle," Sudhakar stated.
About undergraduate students not being given tablets (handheld devices), Sudhakar said: "I have asked the officials to submit details about the scheme and we will look into it."
On queries on shortage of staff at universities, the minister said that the Congress government is committed to fill all 2.5 lakh vacant government posts in a phased manner. "There are over 15,000 outsourced staff in higher education and our government will fill all the vacant posts in five years," he said.