Bannerghatta Biological Park to offer 10-month diploma in Animal Care & Management

Bengaluru: Wanting to cash in on the growing interest in conservation, the Forest, Ecology, and Environment Department is considering a proposal to offer a diploma course in animal care at the Bannerghatta Biological Park (BBP).
Minister Eshwar B Khandre gave in-principle approval to commence the 10-month course on Animal Care and Management.
The course, to be offered jointly by the BBP and Bangalore Life Sciences Education Trust, will be recognised by Bangalore University (BU).
Khandre said those qualifying with the diploma will be employable.
"The syllabus and practical lessons should be framed in such a way that those who complete the course should be able to get jobs," he said, asking officials to look into various aspects and submit a report during the next meeting.
Officials said the course has been planned to train students in scientific caring and management of animals. Diploma holders could be employed in zoos and animal rehabilitation centres or private animal care establishments.
Published 10 June 2024, 21:56 IST