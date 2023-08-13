Bengaluru: BBMP aims to sell 15 lakh flags as Independence day approaches

In the light of Independence Day, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) aims to sell 15 lakh tricolour flags throughout the city. As part of the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ initiative, the state government has undertaken this project to ensure that the tricolour is hoisted atop every home in the state.
Correspondingly, the BBMP has set a target of selling 15 lakh flags within its jurisdiction and has already acquired two lakh flags. The cost of a larger flag has been set at Rs 25. The Department of Posts is also engaged in several activities in line with the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ program.
Citizens are being encouraged to fly the national flag atop their homes from August 13 to 15.
Flags are available for purchase at all post offices across the state, and postmen have been tasked with selling flags for Rs 25 each. Around 8 lakh flags have been distributed to all postal circles in Karnataka for sale.
