<p>Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court on Sunday asked the representative of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) to make a fresh application seeking permission to hold its route march in Chittapur of Kalaburagi district. A special bench was constituted to hear the petition filed by Ashok Patil from Chittapur.</p>.<p>Justice MGS Kamal said this after the petitioner submitted that since the permission has been declined to hold the route march on Sunday, October 19, it is intended to hold the same on November 2. </p>.Karnataka: Permission denied for RSS route march in Chittapur.<p>The petition initially sought direction to the authorities to consider the application seeking permission to hold a route march on Sunday, October 19. However, during the hearing, the petitioner filed an interlocutory application (IA) seeking to amend the petition informing the court that the permission has been denied by the authorities.</p><p>“In view of this matter, the order declining to grant permission is kept in abeyance and the petitioner to file fresh application along with route, time and place, to the Deputy Commissioner Kalaburagi district with a copy to the taluka executive magistrate (tahsildar) as well copy to the resp 5 (police),” the court said. The court has further directed the authorities to consider the application and submit the report to the court on October 24. “It is made clear that no order is passed in this petition on merits and the same shall be considered on receipt of the report on October 24,” the court said.</p>