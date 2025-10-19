Menu
Karnataka High Court asks RSS to file fresh petition seeking permission to hold route march in Chittapur

A special bench was constituted to hear the petition filed by Ashok Patil from Chittapur.
Last Updated : 19 October 2025, 06:07 IST
Published 19 October 2025, 06:07 IST
Karnataka NewsRSSIndia PoliticsKarnataka High CourtChittapurroute march

