india/karnataka/bengaluru

BBMP clears 8,362 flexes, books violators  

This marks the first time such a large number of police cases have been registered. The removed flexes included birthday wishes, political posters, and commercial advertisements.
DHNS
Last Updated : 22 July 2024, 21:43 IST

Bengaluru: The BBMP has removed 8,362 illegal flexes and lodged police cases against 142 violators, officials said.

In addition to clearing the flexes and banners, the BBMP has collected Rs 1.3 lakh in fines. The BBMP has requested citizens to report illegal flexes by calling 1533 or 9480683939 and providing photographs.

Published 22 July 2024, 21:43 IST
BengaluruBBMP

