BBMP clears garbage, unclaimed vehicles from roads after Lokayukta inspection

Bengaluru: A surprise inspection by Karnataka Lokayukta officials has found garbage piled on roads in Banashankari and surrounding areas.
The inspection was conducted by Upa Lokayuktas Justices KN Phaneendra and B Veerappa on Monday following directions from Lokayukta Justice BS Patil.
During the inspection, it was observed that in VV Puram (Ward 143), garbage was dumped in front of the Sri Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Indoor Stadium, near a road at the Government RC College Boys’ Hostel and next to Dr Vishnuvardhan Road.
It was also found that under the ‘No Parking’ board in front of the hostel, some vehicles were parked. Over 15 parked auto-rickshaws were parked near a road behind the Banashankari Temple. At the Kadirenahalli underpass, garbage was found and dump trucks were inspected.
The Upa Lokayuktas directed BBMP officials and garbage collection contractors to immediately address the issue.
The garbage was cleared on Tuesday and the parked vehicles, without any claimants, were taken away.
Published 03 September 2024, 23:32 IST