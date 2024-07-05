BBMP contractors to suspend work on July 5 to stir against delayed bill clearances

Bengaluru: The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike Contractors Association has announced suspension of work on Monday to protest delayed bill clearances — their second such action in two years.
KT Manjunath, president of the association, criticised the BBMP for withholding payments over the past two years, despite having funds.
"Officials are holding back payments, despite funds being in the civic body's account," he stated, highlighting an increase in bureaucratic processes slowing down bill clearances.
Manjunath further alleged that the BBMP has reserved 25% of state grants for discretionary payments, bypassing seniority criteria.
BBMP officials countered these claims, asserting that they introduced the Technical Vigilance Cell under the commissioner (TVCC) and a quality control cell to enhance work standards. They denied any deliberate delay in payments, noting that the 24-month gap between work completion and payments has been standard practice, known to contractors even before the project was awarded to them.
