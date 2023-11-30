BBMP forms 11-member committee to improve conditions of existing public toilets

Bengaluru: The BBMP has constituted a 11-member committee to draw a comprehensive plan to improve conditions of existing public toilets and build new ones on a war footing.
The decision is in response to the High Court of Karnataka’s rap for neglecting its fundamental duty.
Mandate of the committee, led by the BBMP chief commissioner and including representation from corporators and non-governmental organisations, include the construction of public and community toilets, utilising funds from Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, Shubra Bengaluru, Nagarothana, and BBMP resources.
The committee is also responsible to identify suitable locations for new toilets, conducting regular inspections of existing facilities, and ensuring their cleanliness.
It will explore a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model to augment toilet infrastructure and determine user fees for these services.
The decisions were taken on the orders of the Karnataka High Court.
The court had reminded the BBMP to not only increase the number of toilets, but also ensure their proper
maintenance.
From the available grants, the BBMP plans to construct 255 new toilets and expedite the completion of 46 toilets, currently under construction.
‘She Toilets’
BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath has instructed officials to resume the construction of ‘She Toilets’,
put on hold. Currently, Bengaluru has only 393 public toilets that are poorly maintained. The number is found to be grossly inadequate.
Girinath proposed calling tenders to outsource the maintenance of 229 e-toilets, shut down due to inadequate maintenance.