BBMP guidelines: Burst crackers only between 8 pm and 10 pm  

Ahead of Deepavali, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has said that crackers can be burst in the city only between 8 pm and 10 pm.
Though the circular is issued every year based on instructions from the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB), it does not always get implemented on the ground.
The guidelines issued by the BBMP chief health officer also include avoiding bursting crackers next to hospitals and schools, and causing distress to animals, birds, children and senior citizens.
The civic body will set up 420 temporary shops in 70 playgrounds across the city to sell green crackers. A team of fire personnel, environment officers, and policemen have been directed to inspect all firecracker godowns to assess their safety precautions.