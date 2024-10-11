Home
BBMP introduces AI-based monitoring to tackle infrastructure woes    

The initiative, spanning three years, will employ smart devices installed on 250 vehicles to collect data on daily ground realities, officials said.
Naveen Menezes
Last Updated : 11 October 2024, 03:35 IST

BengaluruBBMPArtificial IntelligenceAI

