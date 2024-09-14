BBMP officials file complaints against Karnataka BJP MLA Munirathna for harassment & casteist abuse

Bengaluru: Two cases have been registered in Bengaluru against BJP MLA Munirathna for alleged harassment, bribe demands, threats and casteist abuse.
A BBMP contractor named Chaluvaraju filed a police complaint against BJP MLA Munirathna on Friday, accusing him of demanding Rs 30 lakh in bribe and threatening him.
In his complaint to the Bengaluru City Police Commissioner, Chaluvaraju alleged that Munirathna had demanded Rs 20 lakh in 2021 to provide 10 auto tippers for waste management but the vehicles were not sanctioned by the BBMP despite payment.
The FIR filed at the Vyalikaval Police Station in Bengaluru named the R R Nagar MLA; Vijaykumar, a government official; Abhishek, a secretary; and the MLA’s close aide Vasanthkumar, accusing them of threatening, verbally abusing and physically assaulting the contractor.
Chaluvaraju noted in his complaint that he had even considered ending his life because of the repeated harassment.
Chaluvaraju wrote that he was not allowed to execute his work properly and in September 2023, he was allegedly slapped by the MLA and threatened that if he didn’t pay up, his contract would be terminated.
A second FIR has been registered by a BBMP corporator named Velunayakar who accused Munirathna for allegedly hurling casteist slurs against him.
The case has been registered under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989. Police have also invoked IPC sections 153, 153A, 509, and 504 for intentional insult and derogatory remarks, provocation to commit a riot, promoting enmity between different groups, and intention to insult the modesty of a woman.
The second FIR noted that Munirathna called on Chaluvaraju and allegedly asked him to not associate himself with Velunayakar because of the latter’s caste. He reportedly pointed out Velunayakar’s caste as an insult, insulted the women in his family, and demanded that Chaluvaraju pay up the amount he had asked, according to the FIR.
Published 14 September 2024, 07:46 IST