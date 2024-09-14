BBMP officials file complaints against Karnataka BJP MLA Munirathna for harassment & casteist abuse

Bengaluru: Two cases have been registered in Bengaluru against BJP MLA Munirathna for alleged harassment, bribe demands, threats and casteist abuse.

A BBMP contractor named Chaluvaraju filed a police complaint against BJP MLA Munirathna on Friday, accusing him of demanding Rs 30 lakh in bribe and threatening him.

In his complaint to the Bengaluru City Police Commissioner, Chaluvaraju alleged that Munirathna had demanded Rs 20 lakh in 2021 to provide 10 auto tippers for waste management but the vehicles were not sanctioned by the BBMP despite payment.