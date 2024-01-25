BBMP proposes 11 skywalks under PPP model 

Bengaluru: The BBMP has proposed to build 11 skywalks (foot overbridges) under the public private partnership. Private players are expected to get rights to display advertisements in exchange for building the skywalks.
Some of the roads where the pedestrian facility will come up are Tank Bund Road, Chowdeshwari underpass, Kaikondrahalli Junction, RMC Yard on Tumakuru Road, NCC Apartment on Outer Ring Road, Bagmane Tech Park on ORR, Hoodi Junction, Old Madras Road (near GRT Jewellers), Carlton Tower (Old Airport Road), BHEL on Mysuru Road, and Sarjapur Road (near Krupanidhi College).
Given that most of these roads are major corridors with high traffic, the BBMP believes the skywalks will provide safe crossing for pedestrians.
In reality, walkers, especially children and senior citizens, struggle to climb the mammoth steps of skywalks as the lifts or elevators do not function most of the time.