BBMP resumes pothole-filling across city

<p>Bengaluru: Faced with severe criticism for the poor condition of roads, the BBMP on Tuesday resumed pothole-filling in different parts of the city.</p>.<p>The civic body posted photographs of workers repairing the roads in places such as Kodigehalli Bhadrappa Layout main road, Sandeep Unnikrishnan Main Road, and between Hope Farm Junction and Mayura Bakery Junction on Channasandra Road, among others. </p>.Palike calls on citizens & organisations to adopt parks, circles and dividers in city.<p>Officials hope to take up resurfacing of 459-km of roads by the end of this financial year as it is awaiting approval of the state government. It has readied an action plan costing Rs 669 crore for the purpose of asphalting pothole-filled roads. </p>