BBMP resumes pothole-filling across city

The civic body posted photographs of workers repairing the roads in places such as Kodigehalli Bhadrappa Layout main road, Sandeep Unnikrishnan Main Road, and between Hope Farm Junction and Mayura Bakery Junction on Channasandra Road, among others.
DHNS
Last Updated : 30 October 2024, 02:49 IST

Published 30 October 2024, 02:49 IST
