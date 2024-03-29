BBMP sacks marshals for manhandling senior citizen

Bengaluru: The BBMP on Thursday sacked two marshals for manhandling a senior citizen who was selling bags on the footpath near the Jayanagar shopping complex. The action was initiated after a viral video — of the marshals pulling at the bags of the street vendor — sparked outrage on social media.
BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath told DH that they have removed the marshals, who were hired on a temporary basis, from duty.
The BBMP had deployed marshals on Jayanagar 4th Block to clear permanent structures that had illegally come up on the footpath. Subsequently, the marshals were also asked to oust street vendors who were earning their livelihood legally. This had led to severe criticism, but the BBMP refused to back off.
Incident in March
Thursday's action follows an incident on March 23 where a marshal was seen pulling the bags of a street vendor, also a senior citizen. He was not encroaching the footpath to sell his goods. Even though the street vendor pleaded with the marshals, they refused to listen to him until passersby intervened.
(Published 28 March 2024, 20:01 IST)